Modern Mom: Cool desserts for hot summer days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the temperatures heat up in the summer, what you need are cool desserts that are refreshing, healthy and tasty. In this Modern Mom segment, Bay Area mom and cookbook author Jennifer Tyler Lee shares with ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze three Instagram-worthy desserts. And in keeping with Lee's mission to help busy families consume less sugar and improve their heart health, each of these recipes contains zero added sugar.1. Watermelon Pops2. No-churn Banana Ice Cream3. Strawberry Cream Ice Box Cake