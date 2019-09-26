Modern Mom: 3 simple steps to get your kids to eat more plants

In this Modern Mom segment, ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze asked Bay Area mom, healthy eating advocate and cookbook author Jennifer Tyler Lee to share 3 ways for getting your kids to eat more plants, without sacrificing taste or fun!
1. Think of meat as a side dish. The most healthy way to build a plate is 1/2 veggies or fruit, 1/4 grains, 1/4 protein. Try this delicious kale and sausage frittata with tons of fiber and taste.
2. Make one night meatless. Start with Meatless Monday. Take a family favorite like this easy ziti with kale and mushrooms -- the kids won't even miss the meat!
3. Let kids choose. They eat more when they make it! Try these pizza pinwheels that are fun to personalize and easy to make!
This is how we do more plants less meat on a busy weeknight! Mostly kale + mushroom + a little bit of sausage in this easy pasta. What are you cooking tonight, @abc7kristensze ? #flexitarian #moreplants #crunchacolor #52newfoods pic.twitter.com/DtnSVuUTFL— Jennifer Tyler Lee (@jtylerlee) September 18, 2019