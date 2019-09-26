Modern Mom

Modern Mom: 3 simple steps to get your kids to eat more plants

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You've probably heard a lot about why moving toward a plant-based diet is good for your health. Bringing more vegetables into your diet can help lower your risk for diabetes, heart disease, obesity and strokes. But getting your kids to eat their veggies may be a tall order.

In this Modern Mom segment, ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze asked Bay Area mom, healthy eating advocate and cookbook author Jennifer Tyler Lee to share 3 ways for getting your kids to eat more plants, without sacrificing taste or fun!

1. Think of meat as a side dish. The most healthy way to build a plate is 1/2 veggies or fruit, 1/4 grains, 1/4 protein. Try this delicious kale and sausage frittata with tons of fiber and taste.

2. Make one night meatless. Start with Meatless Monday. Take a family favorite like this easy ziti with kale and mushrooms -- the kids won't even miss the meat!

3. Let kids choose. They eat more when they make it! Try these pizza pinwheels that are fun to personalize and easy to make!



