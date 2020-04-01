Coronavirus: Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory donates 50,000 cookies to sheriffs, hospitals

RELATED: Here's how you can help amid COVID-19 pandemic
Normally, tourists crowd into the 57-year-old business, clamoring for a sample of a freshly made fortune cookie.
We asked Kevin Chan what the scene looks like now at his family's shop tucked away in a Chinatown alley. "The streets are empty," he replied. "Not even one customer."
A few weeks ago, the fortune cookie factory was ramping up production, anticipating a rush of tourists during spring break and Easter vacation. This week, they found themselves left with 50,000 extra fortune cookies, and no interested customers.
But Chan wasn't willing to let fresh fortune cookies go to waste. He donated the 50,000 cookies to those on the front lines, fighting COVID-19. The Alameda, San Francisco and San Mateo sheriff's departments all received a box of cookies, as did the staff at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland.
RELATED: Bay Area officials add new restrictions on what people can do during extended COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders
"People need a good luck fortune right now," said Chan. "Throughout the years, we have never faced this kind of tough situation. Even 9/11 was not this tough. This is worse than World War III. In war, at least you know what might happen. But the virus is everywhere."
Like many other local businesses, Chan is struggling to plan for the future. He anticipates closing the shop in the short-term and hopes to reopen when normalcy is restored.
"I know business is very important, but health is even more important," he said. "I really want people to hang on and stay positive. Tomorrow will be better. My fortune to them is to stay healthy and beat the virus."
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19