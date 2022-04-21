DUI

Former Oakland priest with long criminal history charged in deadly DUI crash

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- A former Oakland priest with a long criminal history is due back in court again on Thursday.

Seventy-five-year-old Stephen Miller Kiesle is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash in Walnut Creek on Saturday.

A Rossmoor man was killed.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has also added two allegations for a lewd act on a child under 13 years old.

Kiesle previously served six years in prison for molestation charges involving a girl in Truckee.

He also was at the center of sexual abuse allegations when he was an Oakland Diocese priest in the 1970's and 1980's.

He was removed as a member of the clergy in 1987.

