Former Oakland priest with long criminal history charged in deadly DUI crash

Seventy-five-year-old Stephen Miller Kiesle is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash in Walnut Creek on Saturday.
A Rossmoor man was killed.
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has also added two allegations for a lewd act on a child under 13 years old.
Kiesle previously served six years in prison for molestation charges involving a girl in Truckee.
He also was at the center of sexual abuse allegations when he was an Oakland Diocese priest in the 1970's and 1980's.
He was removed as a member of the clergy in 1987.
