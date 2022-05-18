Foster City plans to kill geese over excessive poop but animal advocates are fighting back

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11457201" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thousands of crows are leaving Downtown Sunnyvale residents and visitors with a list of grievances. Here's how the city plans to deal with them.

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The debate over what to do with an over-population of geese in Foster City is about to get very loud.Tuesday night, animal-rights advocates will rally outside City Hall to protest a plan to kill the birds.The number of geese in the city has gone from 180 in 2020, to 323 geese last year.Residents near the lagoon and beach areas say the poop is everywhere."We cannot walk here and we cannot sit on grass. They are always fighting with each other and this road is always dirty," said park visitor Rupinder Kaur.It's not just a cleanliness problem.Foster City says it has found poop bacteria polluting waterways.The city is waiting for approval of a federal permit to kill the geese, and then look for other ways to control the population.Foster City released this full statement to ABC7 News when asked about this issue: