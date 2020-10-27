Arts & Entertainment

'American Idol' finalist, Daly City native Francisco Martin releases 1st solo single

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Francisco Martin, who made the top five of Season 18's "American Idol" recently released his first solo single.

We caught up with the Daly City native on ABC7 News' "Midday Live" to catch up on what he's been up to since the show aired in May.

RELATED: Daly City's Francisco Martin makes Bay Area proud in 'American Idol' finale
Martin wrote and produced his first track, "Swollen" in his bedroom while living in Las Vegas for the past seven months.

"It (the song) was about one of the experiences I had on the show so that's actually really exciting and special to me," Martin said.

RELATED: 'American Idol': Bay Area native Francisco Martin honors nurse mother, brother with Top 11 performance

You can stream his new single here.

Watch the full interview and hear "Swollen" in the media player above.

See more stories and videos about "American Idol" here.
