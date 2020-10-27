'American Idol' finalist, Daly City native Francisco Martin releases 1st solo single

We caught up with the Daly City native on ABC7 News' "Midday Live" to catch up on what he's been up to since the show aired in May.
Martin wrote and produced his first track, "Swollen" in his bedroom while living in Las Vegas for the past seven months.
"It (the song) was about one of the experiences I had on the show so that's actually really exciting and special to me," Martin said.
You can stream his new single here.
Watch the full interview and hear "Swollen" in the media player above.
