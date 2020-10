'American Idol' finalist, Daly City native Francisco Martin releases 1st solo single

EMBED >More News Videos If you're an 'American Idol' fan and you live in the Bay Area, chances are you've heard of Daly City's own Francisco Martin. He did not win the singing competition but he still made the community proud.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Francisco Martin, who made the top five of Season 18's "American Idol" recently released his first solo single.We caught up with the Daly City native on ABC7 News' "Midday Live" to catch up on what he's been up to since the show aired in May.Martin wrote and produced his first track, "Swollen" in his bedroom while living in Las Vegas for the past seven months."It (the song) was about one of the experiences I had on the show so that's actually really exciting and special to me," Martin said.You can stream his new single here.