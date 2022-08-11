Former 49er Frank Gore charged with assault after incident at New Jersey hotel

Former 49er Frank Gore is facing assault charges after an incident was reported on July 31 at an Atlantic City hotel.

NEW JERSEY (KGO) -- The 49ers' former running back, Frank Gore, is facing assault charges in New Jersey after police responded to a call on July 31.

Police say a woman called them after the incident occurred and officers were then dispatched to the Tropicana Casino Havana Tower in Atlantic City. The 28-year-old woman did not exhibit any signs of injury and did not file any complaints at the time.

An investigation later led to the running back getting charged with "simple assault" related to the "domestic violence incident."

According to the court summons, the woman accuses Gore of grabbing her by her hair and dragging her down a hallway. Gore is due in court next month.

Earlier in June Gore announced his retirement from the 49ers and the team shared that he would enter its Hall of Fame.

