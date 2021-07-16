14-year-old Fremont boy fatally stabs mother and seriously injures father, police say

FREMONT, Calif. -- A 14-year-old boy fatally stabbed his mother and seriously injured his father at their home in Fremont early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 12:33 a.m. to a home in the 3300 block of Sylvester Drive off Paseo Padre Parkway and arrived to find a woman and man with stab wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken to a hospital where he has been stabilized, according to police.

Investigators learned the suspect was the victims' son and within about 30 minutes of searching the area, someone reported a child covered in blood about a mile away from the scene of the stabbing. Officers went and detained the boy, whose name isn't being released because he is a juvenile.

The victim's identity is not yet being released, and police said they are also not releasing any details about a possible motive for the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Fremont police investigative unit at (510) 790-6900 or send an anonymous tip by text message to 888-777 and start the message with TIP FREMONTPD.
