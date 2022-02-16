New arrest made in violent theft of French bulldog in San Francisco's Marina District

Police have not yet publicly identified the suspect, but took the person into custody on a felony robbery charge, according to a tweet from the SFPD Investigations Bureau.
Rosie was stolen on New Year's Day while on a walk with her owner in San Francisco's Marina District.
The suspect violently robbed the puppy from the owner before dragging the dog into a getaway car, investigators said.
Rosie was found safe and reunited with her owner two days later. A person called police after purchasing the French bulldog from someone in the Sacramento area.
French bulldog thefts have become increasingly common. Last year, Lady Gaga famously had her two French bulldogs stolen. And last January, San Francisco resident Sarah Vorhaus had her French bulldog, Chloe, violently stolen at gunpoint while on a walk in Russian Hill. Chloe has still never been found.
