dogs stolen

New arrest made in violent theft of French bulldog in San Francisco's Marina District

EMBED <>More Videos

Arrest made in SF theft of French bulldog

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A suspect has been arrested for the New Year's Day theft of a 9-month-old French bulldog puppy named Rosie, San Francisco police said Tuesday.

Police have not yet publicly identified the suspect, but took the person into custody on a felony robbery charge, according to a tweet from the SFPD Investigations Bureau.

RELATED: 'Really, really grateful': French bulldog stolen in San Francisco found, reunited with family

Rosie was stolen on New Year's Day while on a walk with her owner in San Francisco's Marina District.

The suspect violently robbed the puppy from the owner before dragging the dog into a getaway car, investigators said.



Rosie was found safe and reunited with her owner two days later. A person called police after purchasing the French bulldog from someone in the Sacramento area.

RELATED: Why French bulldogs are such frequent targets for thieves



French bulldog thefts have become increasingly common. Last year, Lady Gaga famously had her two French bulldogs stolen. And last January, San Francisco resident Sarah Vorhaus had her French bulldog, Chloe, violently stolen at gunpoint while on a walk in Russian Hill. Chloe has still never been found.

RELATED: San Lorenzo woman's missing French bulldog miraculously found 600 miles away in Mexico


 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscomarina districtcrimetheftpetassaultrobberyanimal newssfpddogviolencedogs stolen
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS STOLEN
Bay Area Frenchie reunited with owner after gunpoint robbery
Calls for dog trainer regulations renewed as families mourn lost pets
French bulldog robbed from East Bay owner, police say
Stolen service dog returned to owner in SF
TOP STORIES
What to know as California drops mask mandate
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
San Francisco recalls 3 members of city's school board
EXCLUSIVE: Customer saves Alameda restaurant workers from gunman
Pandemic predicament: Mask rules differ at these county borders
COVID updates: Calif. among 15 states with increasing deaths
Oakland residents describe harrowing rescue from high-rise fire
Show More
Wordle app creator talks about donating unexpected earnings to charity
Preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake rattles San Leandro
Uber now allows customers to see their ratings from drivers
SF DA drops case against woman tied to crime using her rape kit
Marin Co. approves homeless housing project despite objection
More TOP STORIES News