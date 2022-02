New arrest made in violent theft of French bulldog in San Francisco's Marina District

Update: Our Night Investigations Unit (NIU) Sergeants never gave up on this investigation. The suspect was ultimately identified and a felony arrest warrant for robbery was issued. NIU and @SFPDTenderloin took him into custody tonight. Booked. 220000717. https://t.co/u9OMhFxiVb — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) February 16, 2022

Here is Rosie back home!



The French Bulldog puppy was stolen while on a walk in the Marina on Saturday. We’ll have more on the happy ending at 4 & 6 on @abc7newsbayarea https://t.co/z5lG1gNkxZ pic.twitter.com/CfaO8lcGT1 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) January 3, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A suspect has been arrested for the New Year's Day theft of a 9-month-old French bulldog puppy named Rosie, San Francisco police said Tuesday.Police have not yet publicly identified the suspect, but took the person into custody on a felony robbery charge, according to a tweet from the SFPD Investigations Bureau.Rosie was stolen on New Year's Day while on a walk with her owner in San Francisco's Marina District.The suspect violently robbed the puppy from the owner before dragging the dog into a getaway car, investigators said.Rosie was found safe and reunited with her owner two days later. A person called police after purchasing the French bulldog from someone in the Sacramento area.French bulldog thefts have become increasingly common. Last year, Lady Gaga famously had her two French bulldogs stolen . And last January, San Francisco resident Sarah Vorhaus had her French bulldog, Chloe, violently stolen at gunpoint while on a walk in Russian Hill. Chloe has still never been found.