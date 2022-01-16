French bulldog robbed from owner in Castro Valley, police say

The incident happened on Norbridge Road around 5:30p.m., according to Lt. Ray Kelly from the Alameda County Sheriff's department. About four to five suspects got out of the vehicle and approached the daughter; three of which were armed with handguns, the sheriff's office said.
One suspect stole her home and car keys and another suspect grabbed Tito before leaving the scene.
On Saturday, “TITO” the French Bulldog, was stolen from the owner at gun point, while the victim and her mother walked him in Castro Valley, CA. The 4-5 suspects also took the victims purse and later returned to her home to steal her car. https://t.co/9thSSmk7dX pic.twitter.com/rBaRWJmQtQ— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 16, 2022
Later last night around 9:45 the suspects went back to Megan’s home & stole her car.
The vehicle the suspects originally were in was reported stolen to OPD & has been involved in other robberies w/guns.
More pictures of Tito the French Bulldog. On Saturday, he was taken at gunpoint by robbers in Castro Valley. The family just wants him back. We are hoping the robbers will do the right thing and drop him off at a safe location where he can be found and reunited with his family. pic.twitter.com/yhEghLKrLi— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 16, 2022
The suspects were driving a black 2019 KIA Niro SUV.
Police say a few hours later at 9:45p.m., the suspects went to the victim's Castro Valley home and stole her 2019 Mercedes C63 from her driveway.
Police have retrieved surveillance video from the area.
This story is developing