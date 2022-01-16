dogs stolen

French bulldog robbed from owner in Castro Valley, police say

By and Justin Mendoza

Undated image of Tito, a French Bulldog, in undisclosed location. (Megan Lozano)

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are looking for a French bulldog who was stolen from his owners on Saturday in Castro Valley. A mother and daughter were walking "Tito," their French bulldog, when a car pulled over, and the armed suspects came out and robbed the family.

The incident happened on Norbridge Road around 5:30p.m., according to Lt. Ray Kelly from the Alameda County Sheriff's department. About four to five suspects got out of the vehicle and approached the daughter; three of which were armed with handguns, the sheriff's office said.

One suspect stole her home and car keys and another suspect grabbed Tito before leaving the scene.









RELATED: French bulldog 'violently robbed' from owner in San Francisco's Marina District, police say



SEE ALSO: 'Really, really grateful': French bulldog stolen in San Francisco found, reunited with family
EMBED More News Videos

Rosie, the French bulldog puppy that was stolen while on a walk with her owner in San Francisco, was found Monday and reunited with her owner.



RELATED: 5 tips to keep your French bulldog safe from robbers and thieves

The suspects were driving a black 2019 KIA Niro SUV.

Police say a few hours later at 9:45p.m., the suspects went to the victim's Castro Valley home and stole her 2019 Mercedes C63 from her driveway.

Police have retrieved surveillance video from the area.

This story is developing

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
castro valleyrobberysfpddogdogs stolen
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS STOLEN
Stolen service dog returned to owner in SF
5 tips to prevent your French bulldog from getting 'dognapped'
French bulldog stolen in SF found, reunited with family
EXCLUSIVE: SF woman describes violent French Bulldog robbery
TOP STORIES
Bay Area Tongan community worried after Tonga volcanic eruption
Videos show flooding, damage after tsunami waves hit Bay Area
Standoff at Texas synagogue ends with all hostages safe, suspect dead
Tsunami advisory brings strong waves, damage to parts of Bay Area
Tsunami advisory issued for US after volcano explosion
What to do if there's a tsunami
China to limit travel ahead of Lunar New Year, Winter Olympics
Show More
Marines called in to inspect $10M worth of PPE left out in rain
Bob Saget's widow posts heartfelt tribute to late comedian
Netflix raises subscription prices again
Slain Alameda Co. Sheriff recruit transported to Colma funeral home
CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks
More TOP STORIES News