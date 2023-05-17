A Colorado homeowner had an unlikely visitor dropping in for Mother's Day.

Caught on camera: Funny video shows bear trying to break into Colorado home

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. -- A Colorado homeowner had an unlikely Mother's Day visitor. She caught a young bear on video opening her door and trying to come inside.

One young bear's bold attempt to get into Colorado woman Kari Bumgarner's house was foiled when Bumgarner surprised the animal by rapping loudly on a nearby window, recent footage shows.

The video, shot by Bumgarner in Steamboat Springs, shows the bear expertly open the door as a smaller cub watches.

Bumgarner quickly shooed the would-be trespasser away by banging on the window.

She told Storyful that the bears showed up "around noon on Mother's Day."

"They tried to open the door once before I started recording," Bumgarner said. "Once they were scared away they went to the backyard to hang out and eat for about another hour or so."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends residents "keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked, including home, garage, and vehicle doors" to help bear-proof their properties.