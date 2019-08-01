Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival attendee also survived Las Vegas Massacre

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- One of the festival goers who ran from Sunday's gunfire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival also escaped the carnage at the 2017 music festival mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Alicia Olive attended the Garlic Festival with two friends she met in a Las Vegas shooting support group.

Santino William Legan: What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting suspect

"I said, 'I can't believe this is happening again' cause we were trying to find somewhere to get cover," said Olive.

Olive said she was at the concert stage where the shooting happened before the gunman showed up.

"After the Vegas shooting, I felt like I would be there again, and it happened. Angry, it makes you angry," she said.

RELATED: Everything we know about the 3 killed in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

She and the two other Las Vegas survivors were headed for the exit when they heard the gunfire.

None of them were hurt.
