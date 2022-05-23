Society

Bay Area gas station charging nearly $8 a gallon as Memorial Day weekend approaches

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Menlo Park gas station is charging nearly $8 a gallon for supreme-grade gasoline as California's average price tops past $6.

According to a survey, the San Francisco Bay Area currently has the highest average price for regular-grade gas in the U.S., at $6.20 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.92 per gallon.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The average price at the pump is $1.61 higher than it was one year ago.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 9 cents over two weeks, to $5.66 a gallon.

