Here's what Gov. Newsom's new 4-tier reopening plan means for the Bay Area

Aquariums, museums, zoos outdoor only

Body waxing, skincare services, etc. outdoor only

Gyms and fitness studios outdoor only

Hair salons indoors with modifications

Higher education institutions

Libraries with 25% capacity

Malls can open indoors with 25% capacity and food courts closed

Massage parlors outdoor only

Movie theaters outdoor only

Nail salons outdoor only

Restaurants for outdoor dining

Wineries outdoor only



Bars and breweries

Schools

Tattoo parlors



Aquariums, museums, zoos indoors at 25% capacity

Body waxing, skincare services, etc. open indoors

Gyms and fitness studios can open indoors at 10% capacity

Hair salons indoors with modifications

Higher education institutions

Libraries with 50% capacity

Malls can open indoors with 50% capacity and food courts limited

Massage parlors can open indoors

Movie theaters can open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Nail salons can open indoors with modifications

Restaurants can open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Schools (after a county is red for two weeks)

Tattoo parlors can open indoors with modifications

Wineries outdoor only



Widespread (purple): Counties with more than 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents or higher than 8% positivity rate

Substantial (red): 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents or 5-8% positivity

Moderate (orange): 1 to 3.9 daily new cases per 100,000 or 2-4.9% positivity

Minimal (yellow): Less than 1 daily new case per 100,000 or less than 2% positivity



Widespread (purple): Most non-essential indoor business operations are closed

Substantial (red): Some non-essential indoor businesses closed

Moderate (orange): Some indoor business operations open with modifications

Minimal (yellow): Most indoor business operations open with modifications

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom made a bombshell announcement in his Friday press conference, ditching the old county watch list framework and revealing a new, four-tier, color-coded reopening framework.So how does the change of plans affect Bay Area counties' reopening plans during the coronavirus pandemic? There could be a lot of changes in store starting Monday (when the new system takes effect) if counties decide to go along with the state's new guidelines.Here's how it breaks down county-by-county:Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma are all classified asorCOVID-19 transmission.In purple counties, these businesses are allowed to open:In purple counties, these sectors are not allowed to reopen:Napa and San Francisco counties are both classified asorCOVID-19 transmission.In red counties, these businesses are allowed to reopen:In red counties, bars and breweries are still not allowed to reopen.Remember that local guidelines can always be stricter than those set out by the state.If you live outside the Bay Area, or want to look up more specifics, the state has set up a tool on its website Which category a county lands in is based on these COVID-19 trends:Here's how the color codes will affect counties' reopening plans:As of Friday, 38 California counties are classified as purple, nine are red, eight are orange and three counties -- just 0.1% of the state's population -- are yellow.A big difference between the new color-coded system and the old watch list is how quickly counties will be allowed to move on and off. There will be a 21-day mandatory waiting period before counties get downgraded, which will hopefully result in less back and forth for businesses that are allowed to reopen, then forced to close back up."We're going to be more stubborn this time and have a mandatory wait time between moves," said Newsom. "We didn't do that last time and that is a significant distinction from what we learned in the past."The counties will be assessed weekly and changes will be announced on Tuesday, starting Sept. 8.Newsom called the change a "more stringent, more steady approach."