Here's what Gov. Newsom's new 4-tier reopening plan means for the Bay Area

RELATED: Gov. Newsom ditches county watch list, announces new 4-tier reopening framework
So how does the change of plans affect Bay Area counties' reopening plans during the coronavirus pandemic? There could be a lot of changes in store starting Monday (when the new system takes effect) if counties decide to go along with the state's new guidelines.
Here's how it breaks down county-by-county:
Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma are all classified as "purple" or "widespread" COVID-19 transmission.
In purple counties, these businesses are allowed to open:
- Aquariums, museums, zoos outdoor only
- Body waxing, skincare services, etc. outdoor only
- Gyms and fitness studios outdoor only
- Hair salons indoors with modifications
- Higher education institutions
- Libraries with 25% capacity
- Malls can open indoors with 25% capacity and food courts closed
- Massage parlors outdoor only
- Movie theaters outdoor only
- Nail salons outdoor only
- Restaurants for outdoor dining
- Wineries outdoor only
In purple counties, these sectors are not allowed to reopen:
- Bars and breweries
- Schools
- Tattoo parlors
MORE: All the California businesses that can and can't reopen in purple counties
Napa and San Francisco counties are both classified as "red" or "substantial" COVID-19 transmission.
In red counties, these businesses are allowed to reopen:
- Aquariums, museums, zoos indoors at 25% capacity
- Body waxing, skincare services, etc. open indoors
- Gyms and fitness studios can open indoors at 10% capacity
- Hair salons indoors with modifications
- Higher education institutions
- Libraries with 50% capacity
- Malls can open indoors with 50% capacity and food courts limited
- Massage parlors can open indoors
- Movie theaters can open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
- Nail salons can open indoors with modifications
- Restaurants can open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
- Schools (after a county is red for two weeks)
- Tattoo parlors can open indoors with modifications
- Wineries outdoor only
In red counties, bars and breweries are still not allowed to reopen.
Remember that local guidelines can always be stricter than those set out by the state.
If you live outside the Bay Area, or want to look up more specifics, the state has set up a tool on its website.
Which category a county lands in is based on these COVID-19 trends:
- Widespread (purple): Counties with more than 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents or higher than 8% positivity rate
- Substantial (red): 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents or 5-8% positivity
- Moderate (orange): 1 to 3.9 daily new cases per 100,000 or 2-4.9% positivity
- Minimal (yellow): Less than 1 daily new case per 100,000 or less than 2% positivity
Here's how the color codes will affect counties' reopening plans:
- Widespread (purple): Most non-essential indoor business operations are closed
- Substantial (red): Some non-essential indoor businesses closed
- Moderate (orange): Some indoor business operations open with modifications
- Minimal (yellow): Most indoor business operations open with modifications
As of Friday, 38 California counties are classified as purple, nine are red, eight are orange and three counties -- just 0.1% of the state's population -- are yellow.
A big difference between the new color-coded system and the old watch list is how quickly counties will be allowed to move on and off. There will be a 21-day mandatory waiting period before counties get downgraded, which will hopefully result in less back and forth for businesses that are allowed to reopen, then forced to close back up.
"We're going to be more stubborn this time and have a mandatory wait time between moves," said Newsom. "We didn't do that last time and that is a significant distinction from what we learned in the past."
The counties will be assessed weekly and changes will be announced on Tuesday, starting Sept. 8.
Newsom called the change a "more stringent, more steady approach."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic