WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on California fires, West Coast heat wave and COVID-19 response

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference at noon Wednesday and he has a lot to cover.

The governor is expected to address the growing wildfires in Northern California, many of which exploded in size overnight.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze amid an oppressive heat wave, which swept the West Coast starting Friday.

Not to mention, California - and the rest of the world - is still grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

We'll be streaming the press conference at noon here, on Facebook and YouTube. Check back to watch live.

In his press conference Monday, Newsom admitted the state wasn't adequately prepared to deal with the record heat wave, and the resulting rolling blackouts.

"Let me just make this crystal clear: We failed to predict and plan for these shortages and that is unacceptable," the governor said.

Since Friday, the governor said the state has taken the following actions to reduce energy usage:
  • Newsom signed an "emergency proclamation to free up energy capacity" and therefore reduce the need for rolling blackouts. The move allows "energy users and utilities to use backup energy sources to relieve pressure on the grid during peak times during the energy emergency."
  • Large energy users are shifting to back-up power between peak hours of 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Utilities are using power they have stored for PSPS
  • Working with ports to reduce consumption from the grid while ships are at port
  • Working with major consumers to reduce energy usage


"Even with all of that, we are likely to fall short," Newsom said. "I am not pleased with what's happened. I take a backseat to no one."

