I-880 road rage shooting: Investigators release new details after suspect charged with murder

Investigators released new information on Tuesday on what led up to the deadly shooting.
According to charging documents, 25-year-old Juan Angel Garcia of San Francisco was driving northbound on I-880 in pursuit of Ransom for an unknown reason. Documents say as the pair approached Oak St., Garcia drove his car onto the shoulder so he was parallel with Ransom's car. That's when Garcia fired a shot striking Ransom in the head, killing him.
Ransom's car then crossed several lanes of traffic, crashing into a cement wall on northbound I-880. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Garcia drove away and was arrested Saturday by the California Highway Patrol.
The victim, Ransom, was a star basketball player in the 1970s at Berkeley High School and Cal Berkeley who got a tryout with the Warriors.
According to his friends, Ransom was involved in "Athletes United for Peace," a local nonprofit working to combat violence in Berkeley, Oakland and Richmond.
For decades Gene gave back to the East Bay. Kevin MacGlothen knew him as "Coach Gene."
"He is a community leader. He is a community icon," said MacGlothen.
Gene Ransom went back to Berkeley High to invest in young basketball talent. His students remember him as fierce competitor and an inspiring coach.
In the basketball world he was known as Gene "the dream" Ransom, but to Thaxter Ransom he was simply dad. In this statement his son said:
"My father was and still is a great man, he was a major influence in the East Bay Area community. He showed love to everyone he met and came across sometimes as a flirt. That was him Gene 'the dream' Ransom. He opened the door for future basketball stars who came out of the Bay Area. He was looked up to and loved by many. I'll never forget him, and will always love him."
