George Floyd death: Looting, unlawful demonstration continues in 2nd night of Oakland protest

People were out in the city refusing to heed Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf's plea to stay home following Friday night's protest that turned violent and left one federal officer killed, many first responders injured and over 70 storefronts damaged and looted.
"We are struggling with a deadly pandemic. We are under a shelter-in-place order and we ask everyone to stay home, " Schaaf said.
Instead, demonstrators took to the city Saturday evening where protest became unlawful, the Oakland Police Department said. On Twitter, officials announced they are requesting the crowds to disperse at 14th Avenue and Broadway.
The demonstration has now turned unlawful in the area of 14th and Broadway. We are requesting the crowd to disperse. pic.twitter.com/dTYxSl8mSB— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 31, 2020
Video shows looters at a 7-Eleven on Bay and 24th Street in Oakland and large crowds of protesters were seen near Grand and Valdez Streets where law enforcement was tracking the march from the ground and sky.
Looting now at 7-Eleven at Bay & 24th in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/6L89zC3KgY— Noah Chipley (@NoahChipley) May 31, 2020
A large crowd of protesters came through Uptown Oakland tonight. Near Grand & Valdez. Very peaceful and quiet. They were being tracked by law enforcement on the ground and in the sky. pic.twitter.com/iRILadXnjQ— Noah Chipley (@NoahChipley) May 31, 2020
SKY7 also captured looters at Emeryville stores Saturday evening. People were seen running out of Best Buy with televisions, electronic devices and other items in hand and a truck in the parking lot was set on fire. Officials responded to the scene minutes after.
Looters were also damaging windows and running out with piles of clothes from Bay Street's H&M and Uniqlo. Garments could be seen scattered around the street.
Uniqlo in Emeryville being looted right now. Seeing at least a dozen people stream out of the store. pic.twitter.com/SGLnzpBOqz— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 31, 2020
Dozens of looters break into the Ross, Carter’s and BevMo in Emeryville. pic.twitter.com/1Z9DHrYcE6— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 31, 2020
The looting in Emeryville was similar to Friday evening where vandals smashed windows and looted downtown businesses.
Vandals set fire to a car inside the showroom at Mercedes Benz of Oakland. The service manager says seven cars were heavily damaged.
Here's what it looks like this morning at a @WellsFargo at 12th and Broadway in #Oakland after protests Friday night in the wake of #GeorgeFloyd's death. https://t.co/l2qbkd2eo4 pic.twitter.com/xIzbE8ggJC— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 30, 2020
"People should protest without violence, without damage to businesses in Oakland, we're already struggling with coronavirus we don't need this," said Vince Vandell.
Windows were smashed at Walgreens, looters rushed in to grab what they could.
The Chase Bank across the street had its windows smashed, along with dozens of storefronts.
THEY JUST LIT CHASE BANK ON FIRE IN OAKLAND. #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod pic.twitter.com/I4CsBU572t— BARRY #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏾 (@TVRNTWRLD) May 30, 2020
The new Target store on Broadway was trashed, suspected looters were still inside Saturday morning, until police arrived.
EXTENSIVE DAMAGE after #OaklandProtests @Target store on Broadway is trashed. LOOTING still happening here. @ABCLiz https://t.co/iY3DfBaD6D pic.twitter.com/hZ8OBRXjgH— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) May 30, 2020
"It's sick, it's sad," said Homer Stafford.
Oakland resident Homer Stafford was upset about the damage and the message sent by some protesters.
"Not all these cops are racist, but come on, enough is enough," Stafford said.
Nenna Joiner, owner of Feelmore Adult shop in Oakland, said she stayed at her business until 4 a.m. to protect her store.
"Protest is where change happens, and we want to consistently and continually continue to protest but we definitely want to make sure that we're not damaging property of people who cannot afford it," Joiner said. "Not right now. We cannot afford it right now. COVID has hit everybody across this country, definitely in small businesses, especially in Oakland."
We found three neighbors scraping graffiti off the front of a Bar on Broadway. They believe damage done was not caused by locals.
"Most of the time, it's not people who are from Oakland, It's people who love taking advantage at a super serious time right now," said an Oakland resident who didn't give her name.
At this point, the Oakland Police Department says it has no plans to enact a curfew this weekend.
Oakland police say they've increased personnel Saturday night and if people are coming to the city, to protest with respect.
"As we continue to provide a safe space for people to peaceful demonstrate. We will not tolerate violence or destruction in our valued and vulnerable city. We had a shooting and there was looting. We made multiple arrests for both crimes. No one was struck by the gunfire."
As we continue to provide a safe space for people to peaceful demonstrate. We will not tolerate violence or destruction in our valued and vulnerable city. We had a shooting and there was looting. We made multiple arrests for both crimes. No one was struck by the gunfire. pic.twitter.com/u4laxih5dS— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 31, 2020
According to authorities as of Saturday morning, 60 suspected looters were detained for further investigation, 18 people were arrested by Oakland police and four others were arrested by other agencies during the protests.
Six Oakland police officers and seven other members of law enforcement were injured, according to preliminary information.
Manheimer said there are 40 to 60 more looters the Oakland Police Department are hoping to identify and cite through security footage.
VIDEO: A look at Friday's protest in Oakland
Alameda Sheriff Sgt. Ray Kelly spoke with ABC7 News Friday night about the impact of what happened in Minneapolis on the whole country.
VIDEO: OPD Sgt. Ray Kelly talks about 'heartbreaking' death of George Floyd
"What happened in Minneapolis is heartbreaking," he said.
He says for law enforcement who dedicate their life to community service, this "hurts your heart," and it's hard to regain trust from the public that took so long to build.
"One incident anywhere in the country has this gigantic ripple effect and it doesn't matter which patch you have on your arm, or what city you're from, the fact that you wear a badge, that you represent, in this case, something horrendous that happened to a member of the community."
The police officer who was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck was arrested Friday and charged with murder in a case that sparked protests across the United States and violence in Minneapolis.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Freeman did not provide immediate details, but said a criminal complaint would be made available later Friday and that more charges were possible.
In the video, Chauvin is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck as Floyd is on the ground. He gradually becomes motionless as Chauvin and three other officers ignore bystanders' shouts to get off him. Freeman said the investigation continues into the other three officers, but that authorities "felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator."
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: George Floyd dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck
Freeman highlighted the "extraordinary speed" in charging the case just four days after Floyd's death, but also defended himself against questions about why it did not happen sooner. He said his office needed time to put together evidence, including what he called the "horrible" video by a bystander. He said he would not bring a case unless he had enough evidence to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
