Ghost Ship Trial: Jury begins Day 7 of deliberations

Max Harris' attorney, Tyler Smith, speaks as the Ghost Ship Trial jury enters its seventh day of deliberations on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Day 7 of deliberations in the Ghost Ship criminal trial is now underway. The nine women and three men are deciding whether the founder of the artists' collective, Derick Almena and the self-described "creative director" Max Harris are guilty on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

That's how many people died during a concert at the warehouse on December 2, 2016. The trial itself lasted four months.

"It shows me as the word suggests, that they're deliberately going through everything that they heard," said Tyler Smith, one of the attorneys who represents Harris.

The jury hasn't asked any questions since last week, when they requested an iPad to review a certain piece of evidence, a 3D re-creation of what the Ghost Ship looked like before the deadly fire.

Defense attorneys for both men have been at the courthouse throughout the deliberations. While the jury works on the sixth floor, Almena and Harris wait in jail cells on the 10th floor.

Smith told reporters Harris is doing reasonably well under the circumstances.

"Obviously this weighing on him 24/7. It's always in the back of his mind," said Smith. "He's doing breathing exercises. He's meditating and he's doing everything that he can to stay in a good healthy place mentally and emotionally."

