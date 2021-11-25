thanksgiving

GLIDE holds annual Thanksgiving brunch in San Francisco

GLIDE to hold annual Thanksgiving brunch in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- GLIDE is holding its annual Thanksgiving brunch in San Francisco today.

It is the second year in a row that food is being prepared inside, boxed up and then served outdoors.

RELATED: Full list of Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season

Breakfast was be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson and Police Chief William Scott visited Thursday morning to help prepare meals.

Brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

GLIDE hopes to serve more than 2,000 meals, including 225 boxed lunches delivered to homeless encampments around the city.

