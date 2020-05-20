Coronavirus California

App offering work from home break from kids, spouses now investigated by SF city attorney's office

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Globe is advertised as a booking app that lets you find a nearby empty home or apartment when you need peace and quiet.

"Everybody's working from home right now, you come to the Globe app, you search the inventory that we have in your building, or a few blocks away and you find an empty unit to find a place to get work done," said Globe Founder and CEO Manny Bamfo.

RELATED: Michigan man arrested for N95 mask fraud with Bay Area victims amid COVID-19 pandemic
Bamfo says guests are charged anywhere from 25 cents to $1.50 a minute. Most he says stay for an average of two hours.

During COVID-19, Bamfo says Globe is appealing to roommates, significant others and parents who can't escape to the office or elsewhere.

"What we've done is we've provided you that reprieve," said Bamfo.

San Francisco is one of Globe's most popular cities according to Bamfo, but there are questions about whether Globe violates the city's health order.

RELATED: Working from home: Helpful tips for better posture

In an emailed statement, the San Francisco City Attorney's Office tells ABC7 News, "We are investigating these operations, and we're not going to discuss specifics while that investigation is ongoing. In general, as stated in the City's public FAQs, short-term rentals may only be used for limited purposes under the health order. They can be used when necessary for essential activities, like providing a place to stay for first responders or people needing to self-isolate to avoid infecting or becoming infected by a household member. Between occupants, the owner must thoroughly clean and sanitize the unit in accordance with COVID-19 health guidelines. Under the order, short-term rentals may not be used for vacationing or generally visiting with someone. No short-term rentals may operate in San Francisco unless they are registered with the City and meet the requirements of the short-term rental law."

Bamfo tells ABC7 News he doesn't view Globe as a short-term rental because people are not staying overnight. Globe is available between 7 am and 10 pm.

Bamfo says hosts certify via a checklist that they've cleaned everything in between guests.
"All the countertops, all the light switches, the furniture, the couches," said Bamfo.

RELATED: San Francisco retailer files COVID-19 class action lawsuit against insurance company

But he admits, Globe is taking hosts at their word, having gone through in his words, a great deal to qualify as hosts.

He says Globe is also making sure guests are healthy.

"You do have to send us your temperature, you gotta take a picture of a thermometer reading send it to us," said Bamfo.

"Not everyone who has Covid we now know has a fever," said San Francisco Deputy Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip.

"It may not be broad enough to cover all the bases for infection," she continued.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placei teamstay at home orderinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Wash hands 100 times a day: Day care owner talks COVID-19 impact
Napa Co. 1st in Bay Area to be allowed to reopen dine-in restaurants
Alameda's Pacific Pinball Museum prepares to reopen amid pandemic
Black Friday in July? Here's what retailers predict
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Napa Co. 1st in Bay Area to be allowed to reopen dine-in restaurants
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Black Friday in July? Here's what retailers predict
Coronavirus cure: Bay Area scientists say they're 1 step closer
Reopened NorCal hair, nail salon says business is 'out of control'
26 CA counties given green light to reopen schools, restaurants, malls
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Wash hands 100 times a day: Day care owner talks COVID-19 impact
Coronavirus facts: Doctor answers FAQs about COVID-19
First 'socially distant' concert gives possible glimpse into future events
More TOP STORIES News