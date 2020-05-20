App offering work from home break from kids, spouses now investigated by SF city attorney's office

"Everybody's working from home right now, you come to the Globe app, you search the inventory that we have in your building, or a few blocks away and you find an empty unit to find a place to get work done," said Globe Founder and CEO Manny Bamfo.
RELATED: Michigan man arrested for N95 mask fraud with Bay Area victims amid COVID-19 pandemic
Bamfo says guests are charged anywhere from 25 cents to $1.50 a minute. Most he says stay for an average of two hours.
During COVID-19, Bamfo says Globe is appealing to roommates, significant others and parents who can't escape to the office or elsewhere.
"What we've done is we've provided you that reprieve," said Bamfo.
San Francisco is one of Globe's most popular cities according to Bamfo, but there are questions about whether Globe violates the city's health order.
RELATED: Working from home: Helpful tips for better posture
In an emailed statement, the San Francisco City Attorney's Office tells ABC7 News, "We are investigating these operations, and we're not going to discuss specifics while that investigation is ongoing. In general, as stated in the City's public FAQs, short-term rentals may only be used for limited purposes under the health order. They can be used when necessary for essential activities, like providing a place to stay for first responders or people needing to self-isolate to avoid infecting or becoming infected by a household member. Between occupants, the owner must thoroughly clean and sanitize the unit in accordance with COVID-19 health guidelines. Under the order, short-term rentals may not be used for vacationing or generally visiting with someone. No short-term rentals may operate in San Francisco unless they are registered with the City and meet the requirements of the short-term rental law."
Bamfo tells ABC7 News he doesn't view Globe as a short-term rental because people are not staying overnight. Globe is available between 7 am and 10 pm.
Bamfo says hosts certify via a checklist that they've cleaned everything in between guests.
"All the countertops, all the light switches, the furniture, the couches," said Bamfo.
RELATED: San Francisco retailer files COVID-19 class action lawsuit against insurance company
But he admits, Globe is taking hosts at their word, having gone through in his words, a great deal to qualify as hosts.
He says Globe is also making sure guests are healthy.
"You do have to send us your temperature, you gotta take a picture of a thermometer reading send it to us," said Bamfo.
"Not everyone who has Covid we now know has a fever," said San Francisco Deputy Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip.
"It may not be broad enough to cover all the bases for infection," she continued.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions