Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: Michigan man arrested for N95 mask fraud with Bay Area victims amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The ABC7 News I-Team has learned exclusively of a Michigan man arrested Tuesday morning for N95 mask fraud with several victims are here in the Bay Area.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California unsealed charges Tuesday in a criminal complaint charging Rodney L. Stevenson II with wire fraud for his operation of an e-commerce website that allegedly scammed customers into paying for N95 masks that they never received.

RELATED: How Feds uncovered fraud involving 39 million N95 masks

According to the complaint, Stevenson, 24, of Muskegon, Michigan, controlled EM General, a Michigan limited liability company created in September 2019. EM General operated a website that purported to sell an available inventory of "Anti-Viral N95" respirator masks.

According to the complaint, EM General, through its website, falsely claimed to have N95 respirator masks "in stock" and available for sale and shipment during the shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on these and other representations, customers bought masks from the website, sometimes paying EM General more than $40 or more per mask.

Stevenson is alleged to have taken several steps to fraudulently make EM General appear to be a legitimate company. Stevenson invented a fictional Chief Executive Officer, "Mike Thomas," from whom fraudulent emails were sent, as well as several other fake officers or employees of the company. Stevenson also used stock photographs from the internet to create a page depicting this team of fake professional management staff.

After customers made their first purchase, the defendant offered additional masks to those customers at discounted prices.



The complaint describes how four victims paid for, but did not receive, N95-compliant masks. Three of the four victims reside in the San Francisco Bay Area, including one hospital employee. Also described in the complaint are follow-up emails from EM General to customers in which false excuses about supply and shipping issues were made.

Three of the four customers in the complaint never received the promised products at all despite multiple representations that the masks had been shipped. The fourth customer paid over $400 on March 2, 2020, for N95 masks represented to be "in stock," and, after raising several complaints, on March 27, 2020, received cheaply made fabric masks. The masks, delivered in a white envelope with no return address, did not comply with the N95 standard that EM General purportedly sold.

Stevenson is charged with wire fraud.

ABC7 News I-Team reporter Melanie Woodrow broke this story and will have exclusive details tonight on ABC7 News at 6 p.m.

For a look at more stories and videos by the ABC7 News I-Team go here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirusscamsu.s. & worldi teamscamfraud
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Hospitalizations fall below 1,000 for first time in a month
Self-employed, gig workers can now apply for benefits in CA
Trump discusses small biz Paycheck Protection Program: LIVE
WATCH LIVE: Newsom says next school year may start as early as July
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Newsom says next school year may start as early as July
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Trump discusses small biz Paycheck Protection Program: LIVE
US surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases
Self-employed, gig workers can now apply for benefits in CA
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changing frequencies on Wednesday
Vacaville hair salon owner to reopen despite COVID-19 restrictions
Show More
Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
Son of early COVID-19 victim shares story of loss, hope
Coronavirus updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpasses 1 million in US
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News