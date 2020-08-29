7 On Your Side

GoFundMe page for Santa Cuz firefighter whose wallet was stolen turns out to be fake

By and Randall Yip
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KGO) -- Offers of support continue to pour in a week after a thief stole nearly $3,000 from a firefighter battling the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. Unfortunately, scammers are trying to capitalize on that generosity.

Fred Darland drove through much of the fire zone returning from Southern California.

RELATED: Santa Cruz officials seek help identifying suspect accused of stealing firefighter's wallet

The Mendocino man is now home and a safe distance from a dangerous situation.

Still, when he heard a thief victimized a firefighter, he grew angry.

"These guys are working their hearts out and risking their lives and some idiot does something like that," said Darland.

He felt he had to do something and has been looking for a way to support the firefighting theft victim.

WATCH: Officials give update on firefighter theft in Santa Cruz County
EMBED More News Videos

'To me, it;s just mind-boggling that somebody would have the audacity to do something like that," said Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart during a press conference Sunday addressing theft that was targeted to a CAL FIRE firefighter.



Darland is one of many who have stepped forward.

"The support came almost instantaneously. It was pretty incredible for us to see when we put it out on Facebook," said Ashley Keehn of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators say the suspect, Brian Johnson, stole the firefighter's wallet from his car that had been parked at the fire station while he battled the fire.

Authorities arrested Johnson Thursday and accuse him of stealing the firefighter's credit cards and going on a $2,700 shopping spree to purchase everything from gasoline to bitcoins.

"I don't know... it's just a shame," he said holding back tears.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Track wildfires across Bay Area, other parts of CA

Darland found a GoFundMe page set up for the firefighter, but he grew suspicious.

7 On Your Side confirmed for him that the page was indeed fraudulent, and GoFundMe has since removed the page. Still, the firefighter's family is touched by all the support.

"While they're super thankful for the generosity, they're not looking for any monetary gain or anything like that. They've been reimbursed by the bank and insurance," said Keehn.

Despite that, first responders say the support for a brother is gratifying.

"It makes me want to keep getting up in the morning and do what we're doing," she said.

Get tips from the Better Business Bureau about giving during a natural disaster or tragedy here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
capitolamendocinoauto theftscamscar theftscam7 on your sidefirefighterslightning complex fireconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Tips to speed up payout with fire insurance claims
FEMA offers financial aid online, app during wildfires, pandemic
Attorney General warns against price gouging
Scam nets San Mateo Co. inmates $250K in unemployment benefits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
Wildfire updates: CZU Complex Fire destroys 575 homes, 11 in San Mateo Co.
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Bay Area fire evacuee writes daughter letter after home burns down
Stanford experts advises testing teachers, staff for COVID-19
Here's what Newsom's new reopening plan means for Bay Area
Newsom ditches watch list, announces new reopening plan
Show More
If CA fires are getting contained, why is air quality so bad?
Bay Area salons react to new tier system for reopening
Jacob Blake protests: Oakland A's won't play series finale against Astros
SF nail, hair salons can reopen Tuesday outdoors, mayor says
Hair, nail salons now allowed to operate outdoors in Alameda Co.
More TOP STORIES News