VIDEO: Herd of goats take over streets in San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --The goats are back home safe!Terri Oyarzun from the Silver Creek Goat Farm shared this adorable photo of seven of the goats back home from their outing, wearing face masks.The goats also shared this message:We sincerely apologize for the Great Goat Getaway!We understand the importance of following the CDC guidelines and promise to respect the "shelter-in-place" mandate by staying in our fence!Sincerely,Theodore, Macho, Bebe, Schnitzel, Sunny, Ben, & CharlieRepresentatives of the Silver Creek GoatsIt's the great goat getaway!Video shows a tribe of goats roaming the streets in San Jose's Silver Creek neighborhood Tuesday evening.An ABC7 viewer tells us the goats broke through a fence and just wandered the residential streets. Some of them stopped to grab some "snacks," munching on neighbor's plants.A few neighbors did their best to herd them but were clearly outnumbered.