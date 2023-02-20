Warriors Basketball Academy and Shoot 360 Technology offer slam dunk experience

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- As the old saying goes, practice makes perfect. In Oakland, the Warriors have transformed their old practice facility into a state-of-the-art training facility for hoopers of all ages.

"We want folks to come in here and really enjoy their time on the court, enjoy their time with us at the Academy," said Ben Clarfield, senior manager of the Warriors Basketball Academy.

Through the Shoot 360 technology, basketball players can improve on the fly with real-time live shot charts that analyze shooting arc, depth and left/right differential.

They've recently improved their interactive video boards to feature dribbling drills with videos of the current Warriors roster.

"We actually have content from actual players on the roster, doing ball handling drills," said Jeff Addiego, vice president of the Warriors Basketball Academy. "They can be looking at a screen seeing Jordan Poole, seeing Klay Thompson mimicking their ball handling drills and trying to do that."

Two-time NBA Champion, former Warriors center and current team liaison of basketball and business, Zaza Pachulia, has invested in the Shoot 360 technology for facilities in his home country of Georgia.

Meanwhile here at home, the Oakland facility continues to be a game-changer for the Bay Area.

"We're so lucky, we are the only NBA team that has a facility dedicated to youth basketball development," Addiego said. "Players of all skill levels and abilities can come in and great workout and hopefully continue to improve their skills."

