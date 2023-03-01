Stephen Curry goes undercover, surprises 20 Bay Area kids with Warriors shopping spree

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The world recognizes Stephen Curry but on this day at the Warriors Shop in the shadows of Chase Center, a local group met "Larry the jersey customization expert."

Curry, the 4-time NBA Champion and reigning NBA Finals MVP, partnered with Rakuten, for a unique and memorable shopping experience for a group from East Oakland's Black Cultural Zone.

"Black Cultural Zone has been a huge partner of Eat. Learn. Play. (Stephen and Ayesha's foundation) for a long time and they've done amazing work supporting the next generation," said Curry.

The surprise came to all in attendance when Curry, who was working at the jersey customization center, took off his hat, fake wig, and mask revealing he wasn't a Warriors Shop employee named Larry, but indeed Stephen Curry, many of their favorite NBA player.

"Seeing the Warriors store, amazing to have this opportunity to bring them here with Rakuten, to find ways to celebrate the community and give them an amazing experience," said Curry.

Each attendee was presented with a $250 gift card to buy all kinds of Warriors gear, from jerseys, hats, shoes and more. One young Warriors fan described the moment when he met Steph, saying that his heart sunk a bit and he was completely shocked to meet Curry.

"Just being here and being in person and interacting with the kids like we all had times when we were growing up that whether it was somebody spending a little bit of time or giving an encouraging word or something that sticks with you," said Curry. "Hopefully, something like that happens through those interactions and you find amazing ways to do it."

