Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Golfers hit the links in SF as shelter-in-place restrictions ease

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golf clubs were swinging through the air at 7 a.m. Monday when the new shelter-in-place order went into effect, allowing golf to resume.

"It feels great. Beautiful day. It's been like two months since we have been able to play so it's a lot of fun," said Mark Meyer of Menlo Park who played in a game Monday morning with a friend at the Presidio Golf Course in San Francisco.

He said his game is a little rusty after being off for almost two months, but he was not too worried about it. He also wasn't worried about catching the corona virus on the golf course.

"We're standing further away from each other than we do in a grocery store or something like that. As long as people are smart about it I think it's great being able to get out and get some exercise," Meyer said.

RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties relax some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen

Ward Naughton agreed, saying it is easy to practice social distancing while golfing.

"Well there's a lot of space obviously and as long as people aren't touching common equipment it seems like it's pretty practical to allow it," he said as he made his way to the first hole Monday morning.

The Presidio Golf Course in San Francisco booked up immediately after Governor Gavin Newsom announced golf would be allowed under new shelter in place guidelines.



"We take tee times a week in advance. So right now we are booked through next Sunday," said Managing Director Don Chelemedos.

He said they space out groups in ten minute intervals, which puts about 240 yards between each group.

"As long as we are spacing people at ten minute intervals, then groups of four are that far apart and then within each group we ask them to observe physical distancing of six feet," Chelemedos said.

RELATED: These are the weirdly specific outdoor activities that are allowed

We also checked in at a San Francisco car wash, a business that was also allowed to open Monday. Tower Car Wash on Van Ness Avenue wasn't very crowded. The manager said he usually has a line of cars around the building, but that was not the case Monday.

One customer who showed up Monday morning said his car was dirty from a road trip he took before the lockdown. He wasn't able to wash his car during the quarantine.

"I wanted to but didn't have the ability in the city because our apartments don't have anywhere to wash and that's why I had to come here," he said while waiting on his car. He did not want to give his name.

He said he felt safe being there.

"I was curious to see if social distancing was happening and if everyone had protective equipment. But it seems like it is pretty empty and people are keeping their distance," he said.

Other businesses that can re-open: Childcare facilities that provide care for children of essential workers, construction sites, landscaping, nurseries, skate parks and tennis courts.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placegolfcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
WATCH LIVE: Newsom says Stage 2 of CA reopening starts as early as Friday
Front-line workers get 'Star Wars' themed welcome in San Mateo
6 Bay Area counties lift some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen
SoCal conducts beach sweeps after Newsom orders countywide closures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Newsom says Stage 2 of CA reopening starts as early as Friday
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
6 Bay Area counties lift some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen
New rules for airline passengers at Mineta San Jose Intl. Airport
Coronavirus: Some restrictions relaxed, face coverings at SJC
Anonymous donor gives $1M to Santa Cruz hospital
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
Show More
East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier released from hospital
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'Thin blue line' face masks spark controversy for SFPD
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Don Shula, Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90
More TOP STORIES News