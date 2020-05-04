Coronavirus: Golfers hit the links in SF as shelter-in-place restrictions ease

It’s early- but golfers are already starting to show up at The Presidio golf course. They are very happy that golf is now allowed after being shut down during the corona virus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/eXiqbJTVfi — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 4, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golf clubs were swinging through the air at 7 a.m. Monday when the new shelter-in-place order went into effect, allowing golf to resume."It feels great. Beautiful day. It's been like two months since we have been able to play so it's a lot of fun," said Mark Meyer of Menlo Park who played in a game Monday morning with a friend at the Presidio Golf Course in San Francisco.He said his game is a little rusty after being off for almost two months, but he was not too worried about it. He also wasn't worried about catching the corona virus on the golf course."We're standing further away from each other than we do in a grocery store or something like that. As long as people are smart about it I think it's great being able to get out and get some exercise," Meyer said.Ward Naughton agreed, saying it is easy to practice social distancing while golfing."Well there's a lot of space obviously and as long as people aren't touching common equipment it seems like it's pretty practical to allow it," he said as he made his way to the first hole Monday morning.The Presidio Golf Course in San Francisco booked up immediately after Governor Gavin Newsom announced golf would be allowed under new shelter in place guidelines."We take tee times a week in advance. So right now we are booked through next Sunday," said Managing Director Don Chelemedos.He said they space out groups in ten minute intervals, which puts about 240 yards between each group."As long as we are spacing people at ten minute intervals, then groups of four are that far apart and then within each group we ask them to observe physical distancing of six feet," Chelemedos said.We also checked in at a San Francisco car wash, a business that was also allowed to open Monday. Tower Car Wash on Van Ness Avenue wasn't very crowded. The manager said he usually has a line of cars around the building, but that was not the case Monday.One customer who showed up Monday morning said his car was dirty from a road trip he took before the lockdown. He wasn't able to wash his car during the quarantine."I wanted to but didn't have the ability in the city because our apartments don't have anywhere to wash and that's why I had to come here," he said while waiting on his car. He did not want to give his name.He said he felt safe being there."I was curious to see if social distancing was happening and if everyone had protective equipment. But it seems like it is pretty empty and people are keeping their distance," he said.Other businesses that can re-open: Childcare facilities that provide care for children of essential workers, construction sites, landscaping, nurseries, skate parks and tennis courts.