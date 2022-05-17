Google opens new Bay View campus in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News is getting a look inside Google's new Bay View campus in Mountain View.About 4,000 employees will soon work at the campus, which is next door to NASA's Ames Research Center.It includes two office buildings, an event center and 240 units to house employees who travel to the campus for short-term work.Google says Bay View is the "new future way of working.""The ground level is like a vibrant marketplace. It's where a lot of the meeting rooms are, cafes, fitness," says Director of Real Estate and Workplace Services, Research and Development Michelle Kaufmann. "The upper level is more quiet, it's where teams are where they can be with their immediate teams but also feel connected to their overall community.The campus uses solar panels and nearby wind farms to power it 90% of the time.Employees will start working there in the coming weeks.