Coronavirus

Second stimulus package proposal including $1,200 check to be revealed Monday

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is calling it CARES 2. The new stimulus package is expected to include a $1,200 dollar stimulus check, an eviction moratorium and a new unemployment aid proposal.

RELATED: Another $1,200 stimulus check would arrive next month, Mnuchin says

Stanford Economics Professor Nicholas Bloom says it's time to act fast, "The economic situation is truly awful. It's truly horrible. So, one is the unemployment rate is at all-time high. We haven't seen unemployment rates this bad since the Great Depression."
The current unemployment aid of $600 a week runs out at the end of the week. The new proposal calls for giving workers 70% of pre-pandemic wages.

FAQ with EDD: From getting through on the phone to $600 payments, 7 On Your Side gets your questions answered

"Democrats want to spend on it, Republicans want to spend some of it but they don't want to go up to $600 because they're nervous about increasing the debt. They are also worried that it's so much money that it's going to deter people from going back to work," said Professor Bloom.

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi saying the reason why they had $600 dollars was for "simplicity." During an interview on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, Speaker Pelosi added, "That delay is causing suffering for American families. We've been ready for two months and 10 days."

VIDEO: Unemployed workers share how they got through EDD system to finally receive benefits
EMBED More News Videos

"Just keep trying, keep calling, keep on them." Stories of successfully receiving unemployment benefits are trickling in, and workers share their encouragement and tips for success.



San Francisco Beauty salon owner, Tracy Stanwick, says she welcomes the new relief package but wants to get back to work.

"We don't want a stimulus package, we don't want unemployment. We just want to open our doors and welcome our clients," said Stanwick, owner of Salon Belle De Soir.
For the last 4 months, she's been doing her best to survive, but her PPP loan is running out.

"We need the city to step up and the state to step up and make a decision about what they are going to do with the beauty industry," said Stanwick.

CA UNEMPLOYMENT: 7 On Your Side and experts answer EDD, unemployment benefit questions in town hall

When speaking about the timeline of how long the U.S. can afford to give out financial aid. Professor Bloom projected, "Americans can keep printing and they can kind of do that for a very long time. So, in the short run we're fine. The big problem I think is if we get hit by another pandemic five to 10 years from now. We already have a lot of debt."

On Monday, the Senate is expected to unveil the new stimulus package.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan franciscocoronavirus californiamoneyunemployment californiacoronavirussenatestimulus fundsu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicunemployment
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Here's how unemployed broke barriers to get EDD benefits
'EDD is truly failing our state,' California legislator says
EDD answers the most asked questions from Californians
CORONAVIRUS
City orders SF event venue to close, owners argue they've followed COVID-19 safety protocols
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus updates: Another San Quentin death row inmate dies from COVID-19, officials say
Mel Gibson reveals COVID-19 hospitalization
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
VIDEO: Woman uses racial slur towards Asian worker at Los Altos USPS
City orders SF event venue to close, owners argue they've followed COVID-19 safety protocols
'This is a bad image for Oakland': Residents, mayor react after protest that turned violent
Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SJ San Pedro Square debuts outdoor dining, street closed to traffic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: Another San Quentin death row inmate dies from COVID-19, officials say
Hundreds rally in Oakland to support Portland protesters
SF Valencia Street close for weekends for outdoor dining
Vallejo police vow to crack down on sideshows
Mel Gibson reveals COVID-19 hospitalization
More TOP STORIES News