California governor recall

'Full-scale war': California governor recall election remains neck-and-neck

By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

CA governor recall election becoming 'full-scale war'

It's the battle most people didn't see coming.

As ballots are being sent out to every registered voter across California, polls show Governor Gavin Newsom locked in a tight race for next month's recall election.

"You will see a full-scale war going on in the next few weeks," said democratic strategist Steve Maviglio.

RELATED: Here's a look at sample ballot for Gov. Newsom's recall election

Experts say the close race can be attributed to a number of factors.

"There's an enthusiasm gap among Democrats, so I think that is a reason for the governor to be nervous," Maviglio said.

While Republican voters are fired up to try and boot Newsom from office, democratic strategists say, much of their base isn't.

VIDEO: Could Delta variant impact CA's recall election? Timing 'problematic' for Newsom
EMBED More News Videos

The emergence of the Delta variant could work against Gavin Newsom in California's recall election, a political expert says.



The GOP candidates running against Newsom view the disparity as a golden opportunity.

At a press conference in San Francisco Tuesday morning, Republican John Cox said his campaign is running full steam ahead.

"The main issues are the quality of life in the state. I mean, we should have enough water. We should have enough electricity. We should have affordable housing. We should have the streets cleared of homelessness," Cox said.

RELATED: CA recall candidate Larry Elder 'not sure' climate change is reason for state's wildfires

Besides quality of life issues, Cox says he thinks the governor's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has also influenced voters.

"I think the mismanagement has... I mean, I think the inconsistency of all the stops and starts has been a problem. I think keeping our children out of school," Cox said.

With heavy pressure coming down on the governor, Democrats too are pulling out all the stops.

"I'm receiving texts from the Democratic National Committee, from progressive groups. We have members of our congressional delegation holding press conferences. You'll have national figures flying in," Maviglio said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomrepublicansgovernorcalifornia governor recalldemocratsgubernatorial race
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR RECALL
Police release video of suspect in assault of Newsom recall supporter
Gov. Newsom calls for unity, kindness after defeating recall election
Few voting issues reported with California recall election
Positive results on COVID handling helped Newsom, exit poll shows
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News