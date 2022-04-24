SJSU creates super hero 'Green Ninja' to teach students to be environmentally friendly on Earth Day

On Earth Day, SJSU is looking to a super hero to lead the way. Green Ninja started as a research program and turned into a video series and cirriculum taught in more than 20 middle school districts locally as well as globally.
Each video has a lesson like energy saving, recycling and even food choices.
"I realized that we can't solve this alone through the science lens," San Jose State University Climate Scientist Professor Eugene Cordero said. "So it was the artists here at San Jose State that created this storyline and character and super hero and we create films and educational experiences for kids to help them learn about the environment, but more importantly what to do about it."
Every year we take one day to celebrate the beauty of our earth and think about the ways we can protect it.
But, the work for conservation happens every day for SJSU Meteorology and Climate Science Professor Eugene Cordero.
Professor Cordero is known as "Dr. Burrito" due to his love for the food and how he uses it to teach about conservation. He recommends eating chicken burritos instead of beef because it's more environmentally friendly to raise chickens than cows.
Prof. Cordero uses his educational tools to make a difference.
"The research we've been doing here at San Jose State has shown that education is just as important as solar panels and electric vehicles," Professor Cordero said. "Supporting educational programs and supporting our own youth and what they're learning is super impactful."
The Green Ninja series is the only environmentally-focused science curriculum in the country.
The collaboration between educators, animators and scientists highlight a bigger message that's important on Earth Day: every small step makes a difference.
"What is shows is a small group of people can work together to really create change and that's the goal," Prof. Cordero said. "But it's through the efforts of education and through the efforts of the research that we did here going into schools and helping teachers bring this to their students."
We only have one Earth and the Green Ninja is fighting to bring about change to protect it.
