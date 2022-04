Earth Day youth climate march held in San Francisco to demand environmental justice

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An organization that believes the city of San Francisco is ignoring some of the health concerns of people of color is holding its own Earth Day event Friday.They're marching to Union Square for a rally they call People's Earth Day.The group Youth Versus Apocalypse issued a statement that says, in part, "Historically, Earth Day has been a day in San Francisco where places like Golden Gate Park and Crissy Fields are cleansed and cared for while low income communities of color, like Bayview Hunters Point and Treasure Island, have been neglected."They're calling for the clean-up of radioactive and toxic waste in San Francisco's unprivileged areas.