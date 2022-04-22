earth day

Earth Day: San Jose residents share how, why they recycle in fight against climate change

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SJ celebrates Earth Day with recycling-themed celebration

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The City of San Jose held an Earth Day Celebration Friday morning outside City Hall with a recycling theme. Where city leaders encouraged residents to pledge to recycle and to share how and why they recycle.

"One thing I learned is to not to recycle plastic bags, which I thought was good. It turned out to be not right. So one thing I learned that I would share today with you," said Tam Nguyen of Vivo Foundation.

RELATED: Earth Day youth climate march held in San Francisco to demand environmental justice

"For example, either after I eat yogurt in the morning or I'm cooking and I use a salsa container, what I do before throwing it in, in my recycling bin, is I like to scrape and empty any of the food that's left over in order to prevent contaminating the rest of my recycling bin. So that's something that I do at home and it makes me happy, that something so small can make a difference to our environment. And I invite you all to do this at home," shared Marlene Gallegos of Valley Verde.

Mayor Sam Liccardo shared other ways the city is making a difference in the fight against climate change.

"We are, among major cities, the city with collectively the highest share of our energy coming from renewables and carbon free sources. 95% of our electricity is coming from non- carbon sources," Mayor Liccardo said.

VIDEO: New SF mural unveiled as part of 'Nat Geo Planet Possible' highlighting restorative power of nature
EMBED More News Videos

A new mural in San Francisco highlights the restorative power of nature and is a part of National Geographic's public art project.



He also pointed out the city has about 400 miles of bike paths.

"We are the leading Metro in the country for electric vehicle usage and penetration in our community. And that's, again, a community effort. And what we really want to do is make sure that everyone knows that they don't need to be able to afford a Tesla to be part of this green revolution," Mayor Liccardo said.

The Mayor said San Jose's City Council will be discussing climate change at its meeting Tuesday, what the city has done and what it can work on.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan joseenvironmentelectricrecyclingearth dayenergygreensam liccardo
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
Fashion brand for girls making going green easy for customers
Turning kombucha tea into artificial leather!
How Greenaction is fighting racism while trying to save the planet
New SF mural highlights restorative power of nature
TOP STORIES
Police say at least 3 shot, 'active threat' in northwest DC
Woman hit by car in SJ 11 years ago dies from injuries
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
GOP Rep. Greene testifies she doesn't remember actions before Jan. 6
Handyman confessed to gruesome stabbing murder of mom, prosecutor says
DeSantis signs bill dissolving Disney's private government
Airlines want to bring back passengers banned over mask violations
Show More
Carjacking suspect dies in San Jose crash after pursuit
How Greenaction is fighting racism while trying to save the planet
TN bill requires drunk drivers to pay child support if parents killed
UC Berkeley students still on edge after campus threat
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
More TOP STORIES News