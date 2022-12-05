'Love rain': Stormy weekend causes some Bay Area events to be delayed, postponed

Stormy weekend causes some Bay Area events to be delayed or postponed.

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Rain and chilly temperatures could be with us for a while, a welcome sight in the midst of a drought. But showers dampened some activities and even postponed events this weekend.

It was a wet Sunday morning in the North Bay, downpours made driving challenging in San Rafael.

In the East Bay, a large tree came down crashing into at least two cars and damaging others near Roberta Avenue and Patterson Road in Pleasant Hill on Saturday. Luckily, no one was hurt.

"I heard a big boom. I thought it was a thunderstorm. It was a big tree that fell onto our street and our cars," said homeowner Gin Ivy.

MORE: LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

As the day progressed, dark storm clouds moved across the horizon, which brought more rain not far from the Winter Fest community celebration in Mill Valley.

The Chan family from San Jose made the trip to grab some holiday vibes.

"The drive up was nice, but we're concerned these clouds may bring rain. Hopefully the weather stays good. So far so good," said Stan Chan.

"I love winter. I love rain, so if it rains, fine. If it's sunny, great," said Lindsay Chan.

MORE: Bay Area rain is good start to winter, but forecasts show another dry season for CA

Organizers were considering canceling the event but the weather held out.

"I gave everyone the opportunity to decline to show up in case of rain, but everyone is here," organizer Steve Bajor.

"It was gut-wrenching," said Bryan Hughes.

Hughes was talking about the choice to postpone Guerneville's Parade of Lights on Saturday due to rain. The annual holiday tradition was returning this year after a long pandemic pause.

MORE: Timeline: More Bay Area rain, Sierra snow this weekend

"Here we are trying to get this amazing parade going, and then suddenly we've got to wait two more weeks. Oh well, we waited two years," said Hughes, who is the parade's organizer.

Guerneville's parade of lights has been rescheduled for Dec. 17.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live