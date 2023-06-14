Jill Biden promotes gun control legislation at Giffords Law Center 30th anniversary in SF

Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the 30th anniversary celebration of the Giffords Law Center to promote gun control legislation.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There was thunderous applause for First Lady Jill Biden Tuesday night in San Francisco.

Dr. Biden spoke at the 30th anniversary celebration of the Giffords Law Center - an organization that promotes gun control legislation around the country.

"This organization has worked tirelessly to move us forward. And I know that it takes strength to tell the stories of this epidemic of violence," Biden said.

The First Lady was joined by her friend and the center's namesake, former US Representative Gabby Giffords.

MORE: Bay Area mother shares son's shooting death at Home Depot to lawmakers in DC

Biden spoke about the lives lost in some of the nation's most prolific mass shootings, saying that long after the media attention dies down, the horror remains forever.

"The lives lost don't tell the whole story. They don't tell us of the loved ones who must live with the black hole of grief inside them," she said.

Almost 50,000 people died from gun-related deaths in 2021, and guns are also now the leading cause of death for children and teenagers.

Here in the Bay Area, two mass shootings happened just this past weekend -- one in San Francisco's Mission District, and one in Antioch.

MORE: Residents react as SFPD investigation continues into Mission District shooting that injured 9

Between them, one person died and 15 others were injured.

"How can any society put up with this? It's wrong," said Jeanette Richardson. Richardson lost her son, Patrick, to gun violence in 2004.

Ever since then, she's made tackling the issue one of her life's missions. She flew out from Virginia to attend Tuesday's event.

"It really just feels like it changes the fiber of your being. I mean, every molecule is just affected," Richardson said.

MORE: Teen girl killed, 6 others injured following shooting at Bay Area birthday party, police say

Over the past 10 years, the Giffords Law Center says it's helped pass over 500 pieces of legislation.

Despite that, Gaby Giffords says their work is only just beginning.

"Change doesn't happen overnight. And we can't do it alone. Join me, let's move ahead together," Giffords said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live