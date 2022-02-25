Hank the Tank update: DNA shows massive bear isn't only one breaking into Lake Tahoe homes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11589053" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hank the Tank, a 500-pound bear notorious for wreaking havoc in residential neighborhoods, has hit another home in Lake Tahoe.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- There's new information about Hank The Tank. DNA evidence shows he's not the only bear responsible for the destruction happening in South Lake Tahoe.California Department of Fish and Wildlife say there are at least *three bears invading homes.Hank was thought to have damaged more than two dozen homes.Fish and Wildlife is now planning to trap and tag the bears and release them in a suitable habitat.