Hank the Tank update: DNA shows massive bear isn't only one breaking into Lake Tahoe homes

California Department of Fish and Wildlife say there are at least three bears invading homes in South Lake Tahoe
DNA evidence shows Hank the Tank did not act alone

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- There's new information about Hank The Tank. DNA evidence shows he's not the only bear responsible for the destruction happening in South Lake Tahoe.

Hank was thought to have damaged more than two dozen homes.

Fish and Wildlife is now planning to trap and tag the bears and release them in a suitable habitat.

Report a correction or typo
