Man killed, another injured in overnight shooting in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting overnight in Hayward.According to the Hayward Police Department, shots were fired around 3 a.m. on Sunday in the 2700 block of Manon Avenue.When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.One of the men died at the scene.The second victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Police have not released information on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.The identities of the two men have not been released.Those with information on the shooting and homicide are asked to call Hayward Police Detective Sangha at 510-293-7176 using the case number is 2020-035011.