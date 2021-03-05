Bay Area teen part of lawsuit to resume California's indoor youth sports opens up after big win

Not the volleyball or basketball court but the legal type of court. She did it with the help of her parents and others.
Her goal - to play high school sports.
"All I want is to put on the jersey for my school and be part of the team," said Stella Buch, a freshman volleyball player at The Menlo School.
She was one of several plaintiffs who sued the state and won.
RELATED: All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in California, advocacy group announces
Now she and other students will get the chance to play.
The state is ironing out guidelines to allow indoor high school sports to resume but it won't be the way it was.
Watch the video player above to hear why the 14-year-old volleyball player says playing sports is important to her.
