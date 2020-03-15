Coronavirus

Coronavirus Impact: Tahoe resorts temporarily closing over COVID-19 concerns

(KGO-TV)

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Coronavirus closures are now impacting Tahoe ski resorts.

Northstar, Heavenly and Kirkwood ski resorts will be closed starting Sunday, March 15.

Vail Resorts, which owns all three, made the decision to close all North American mountain resorts until Monday, March 23.

Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows is also suspending operations tomorrow with no immediate plans to reopen.



Report a correction or typo
