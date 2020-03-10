Coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak: San Jose State, Santa Clara County schools make changes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County has had plenty of positive COVID-19 cases, but only limited changes to schools in the county.

Collegiality, Stanford University has cancelled classes for the remainder of their winter sessions.

Monday night San Jose State University announced it was suspending in-person classes and making all classes remote for the rest of the month of March.



That move comes just hours after the State of the University address was postponed after being originally scheduled for Monday.

SJSU President Mary Papazian announced that in lieu of the address, she will continue to discuss with her cabinet about future plans for the San Jose State campus.

In a letter to the campus community President Papazian says that the university has met with officials of the CSU system as well as public health and has determined to keep the school running at this time.

Despite responses of worry by students on social media, Papazian notes that the Santa Clara County Department of Health suggests that schools should not be considered to be closed until a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the institution, such as the case at Stanford.

At Santa Clara County's largest school district, San Jose Unified, no major changes are being suggested to its school's with the exception of their athletics.

RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: School closures, cancellations related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area

While there is no plans to close down schools or stop any of their athletic programs at this time, the school district is asking spectators of events to no longer come.

This is just a suggestion and if people do decide to still attend events, San Jose Unified asks that everyone sits at least an arms length apart from one another.

The district adds that as they continue to monitor the situation carefully at their schools, they are rescheduling dances and assemblies for later dates.



RELATED: Coronavirus in California: What to know about COVID-19, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area

The East Side Union High School district has seen no long-term closures at this time, but received their biggest scare last week after a student at Oak Grove High School was put on quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

The school was given a "deep-clean" over the weekend and classes resumed on Monday morning.

RELATED: Can your dog or cat get coronavirus? Here's what veterinarian says about pets and COVID-19

Neighboring Oak Grove School District released a statement to put parent's minds at ease saying that the student at the high school has no siblings at the 20 South Bay schools in the OGSD district.

Per a release by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department, there is no recommendation to close schools in the county at this time.



Stay up to date with all the Coronavirus school-related closures here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
More TOP STORIES News