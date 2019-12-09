Washington Hospital debunks common flu shot myths

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Have you received your annual flu shot? The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for anyone six months of age and older as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses.Immunity to the flu declines over the course of a year, and viruses often change on an annual basis. If patients are more consistent about receiving their vaccine, they can expect better overall health throughout the holiday season.Be sure to protect yourself, your family, and your community from infectious diseases by getting a quick and painless shot. Contrary to popular belief, flu shots do not cause the flu. Watch as Washington Hospital patients and staff debunk common flu shot myths.For more information, click