Coronavirus

Coronavirus: DMV closing all field offices, moving some services online

California's Department of Motor Vehicles has announced it is temporarily closing all its field offices across the state starting March 27 in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

All in-office appointments are being canceled for now, and customers are asked to check the DMV's website for future appointment availability.

RELATED: REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak

The DMV says its field offices will shift their operations online and reopen virtually on April 2.

Customers will be able to complete vehicle title transfers and renew vehicle registration renewals by visiting their virtual field offices from April 2. They will have more options as the DMV expands its online functions.

The deadline for REAL ID compliance has already been pushed back to Oct. 1, 2021, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The original deadline was set for October 2020.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniadmvcoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
House to vote on $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill
US now most coronavirus cases in world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Oakland Southwest gate agent tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
Bay Area transit changes due to COVID-19
49ers coach Katie Sowers uses new platform for charity during COVID-19 outbreak
Your stimulus check: what you should know
Coronavirus discrimination: 650+ incidents of hate crimes reported online
Show More
Coronavirus: Medical supply shortage takes toll on Bay Area nurses, doctors
SJ man lost mom to COVID-19, forced to say goodbye via FaceTime
Coronavirus testing is vital but not perfect, health expert says
Bay Area takes on popular push-up challenge while sheltering-in-place
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News