Coronavirus impact: No dumping allowed at Goodwill and Salvation Army sites

People have been dumping unwanted items at Goodwill donation sites in Marin County and Pleasant Hill.
William Rogers, CEO of Goodwill of San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties said, "We are going around and cleaning up as much as we can. What we don't want is stuff left outside donation sites which people go through and scatter all over the place and it becomes a larger problem. "
Goodwill locations are closed down. But they are still paying their workers, some of the most vulnerable in the state, until April 7. Then they will reassess.
For those who are sorting through unwanted items at their home or apartment, home furnishings and clothes are not things that are immediately needed right now according to the Salvation Army.
"Our thrift stores are closed for the moment because of the social distancing. But we are positioning trucks in some locations to collect items because we know people with this extra time are trying to do spring cleaning and those sorts of things.," said Captain Matt Madsen.
Salvation Army says they are repurposing their workers for now and hope to open several temporary limited donation sites by next week in Oakland, San Jose and San Francisco.
1-800 numbers for some salvage and junk haulers indicate they are still operational to take things away but they charge a fee.
For those who are cleaning out a garage or closet, keep in mind the best thing to do is stash the stuff at home until donation centers reopen.
