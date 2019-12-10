Q&A: 7 On Your Side and panel of experts to answer your Covered California questions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a panel of experts are hosting a hotline from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 to answer all your Covered California questions.
We'll be taking your calls and questions via social media and email about getting government subsidized health coverage in time for the New Year.
Our phone lines will open at 4 on Wednesday, but if you'd like to jot the number down its 415-954-7621. You may also submit your questions in advance using the form below.
Enrollment experts from Asian Health Services, California Certified African American Insurance Roundtable, Covered California, Lifelong Medical Care, LifeMoves , Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center and Tri-Valley Health Center will be on hand to take your calls and answer your questions.
You're also able to submit questions right now by tagging them #AskFinney on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.
Go here to enroll in Covered California.
