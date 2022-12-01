SF's iconic heart sculptures honoring SFGH's 150th anniversary to be auctioned to help foundation

Money from the auction goes to fund innovative medical programs at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

When the San Francisco Heart sculptures are auctioned, money goes to fund innovative medical programs at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Hearts sculptures have become synonymous with the city since 2004. Every time they are auctioned, the money goes to fund innovative medical programs at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

This year, the hospital is celebrating its 150th year serving the community. This year's collection is especially unique.

"My style, which is a little bit free and a little bit imaginative and colorful," expresses Sirron Norris, known for his public art contributions in the Mission District and beyond.

So it came as no surprise that Norris was selected to create the commemorative heart for the 150th anniversary of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

"I kinda really wanted to have the viewer walk up to the heart and understand exactly what that meant. So I just made it really simple, and did one side 1872 from the original hospital, all black and white, monochromatic and then 2022 full color, modern view of the hospital," he explained.

MORE: How robotic pets at SF General Hospital are bringing comfort to the elderly, defying skeptics

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital has long been a lifeline for the city, especially the underserved.

"It has been here for the 1906 earthquake, the AIDS epidemic, now more recently the COVID-19 pandemic which it took care of 30% of all San Franciscans," said Kim Meredith, the CEO of the SF General Hospital Foundation.

The "Hearts in San Francisco" project began in 2004. Every year, a new set is unveiled and then auctioned.

To date, the hospital foundation has raised 36 million dollars that have gone toward innovative pilot programs that would otherwise not be funded.

"And then if it works, it can be integrated into the health care at ZSFG," added Meredith.

MORE: Artist connects people to nature using Lego bricks

That innovation is what makes the hospital one of the leading public institutions in the country.

"What they've offered and what they've created, I want them to see that, how it has evolved all through time and it's still here supporting us. I think there is some power in that," said Norris.

MORE: Moving sculptures that can also move hearts

The auction also includes some mini hearts. One of them was designed and created by siblings, Stella and Vincent Lee. Each painted a side of the heart.

"My side is called the Blooming Hearts and then I put flowers so then people can feel happy, and they can have hope that someday COVID will be over," explained Stella who is in 5th grade.

"My side is part of a tree and then I drew the sun and leave in the background," added Vincent who is only in first grade. He's also includes insects and sheds light on some endangered species.

Their work and Norris' will be displayed at San Francisco City Hall on February 9.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live