Hercules family's incredible holiday light display wins $10,000 in photo contest

The Dunn family home on Onyx Court is shining brightly. An elaborate holiday light display has been a tradition here for the last seven years. This year, Santa is wearing a mask.
The Dunns say during difficult times like these...the joy they share through the display takes on new importance. "The decorations, the lights, it's pretty much therapy. It opens up a part of your brain and it says hey you know what things are going to be alright," said homeowner Bernardo Dunn.
The Dunn's decorations won them $10,000 in KOIT's "Light Up The Bay" photo contest.
