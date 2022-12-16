Abandoned East Bay high school catches fire, officials say possibly related to unhoused occupants

An abandoned, boarded-up high school in San Pablo went up in flames but no injuries were reported as there may have been several unhoused people inside.

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KGO) -- An abandoned high school in Contra Costa County went up in flames overnight.

It happened across from Contra Costa College in San Pablo.

Contra Costa Battalion Chief Charles Thomas says that the building was boarded up, and there was heavy smoke and flames when fire crews arrived.

The crews were able to make an exterior attack to prevent spreading and have since contained the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Thomas says there may have been several unhoused people inside the building.

It is still unconfirmed what caused the fire, but Thomas says officials believe it may have started from a warming fire from someone inside.

