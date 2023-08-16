Bay Area mother, daughter killed in Hwy 4 crash is 2nd family tragedy

A family that was killed in a crash Wednesday morning has ties to another tragedy that struck back in 2008.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tragedy strikes again for a San Francisco family.

ABC7 News has learned that Danielle Bologna and her daughter, Francesca, were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 4 west of Copperopolis in the Sierra foothills.

SF Gate reports that Jose Luis Garcia Jr. of Hayward also died in the accident.

Video of Danielle back in 2008 shows when she attended a court hearing for the shooting deaths of her husband Tony and their two sons. They were killed in San Francisco in a case of mistaken identity.

A third son, Andrew, survived that incident and is now the only surviving member of his family.

