Hwy 92 reopens in both directions in San Mateo Co. after closure due to storm-related slip out

This slip out is not related to the sinkhole on SR-92 near Upper State Route 35. There is still two-way traffic control in place.

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Two-way traffic has been reinstated on Highway 92 near Crystal Springs Reservoir on Thursday morning after crews repaired a storm-related slip out.

The slip out had formed on westbound SR-92 shoulder following recent heavy Bay Area storms.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

The embankment slope supporting the road was washed out and the slide became more severe, which resulted in one-way traffic control.

VIDEO: Sinkhole closes both directions of Hwy 92 near Half Moon Bay

Crews have repaired the westbound shoulder and have stabilized the road. It is now safe for travel.

Caltrans says it will continue making road repairs with nightly one-way traffic control.

This slip out is not related to the sinkhole on Highway 92 near Upper State Route 35 -- there is still two-way traffic control in place.