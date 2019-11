Your kids will GOBBLE GOBBLE this up!! @Soph_World showed us 2 super fun and yummy #Thanksgiving craft projects in @abc7newsbayarea #ModernMom segment! Thanks Sophie!! pic.twitter.com/XqmVOgQqlR — Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) November 26, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thanksgiving means spending time with family. If you're looking for something creative to do with your children or grandchildren, Bay Area craft expert Sophie Maletsky of Sophie's World has two great projects that your little ones will love to make and eat.In this Modern Mom segment, Sophie shows ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze how to make a marshmellow-sour gummy turkey and a jellybean-filled Mayflower seating card!