Beating holiday blues during the pandemic

The new stay at home order will mean big changes to holiday traditions: No going shopping for gifts with family with retail capacity cut, year-end celebrations with co-workers won't be the same with outdoor dining over for 2020, and the entire family won't be gathering to open presents under the tree as we avoid mixing households.
How do we manage so much change?
"(You) don't have to like it, but just accept the limitations and sometimes when we accept the limitations of our situation we can then see solutions and opportunities," said Christine Garcia, PsyD, San Francisco Regional Director, Edgewood Center for Children and Families.
RELATED: Expert shares tips for managing holiday stress during pandemic
Dr. Garcia, a clinical psychologist, is encouraging us all to be more compassionate to ourselves and others, especially kids separated from friends.
"Have room for your kids to feel upset. Have room for yourself to feel upset and make space for joy and hope," said Garcia.
She encourages parents to monitor screen time in their kids, but suggests maybe easing up on restrictions if your child is partaking in engaging content that keeps them connected.
While we stay away from elderly relatives to keep them physically safe, she said it's important to check-in on their emotional well-being and monitor changes in their, and our own, behavior as much as we can.
TAKE ACTION: Get help with mental health issues
"Are you drinking too much? Are your kids having trouble getting out of bed? Are they overeating? Are you overeating? What are some of the things that are kind of moving outside of baseline?" she said. "If that happens, when that happens, it doesn't mean all is lost. It just means you need to reach out for help. That could be to other people to friends, it could be to crisis centers."
She is also encouraging her clients, no matter your religious practices, to remember the reason behind the holiday season.
"(Have) hope in even the smallest, smallest bit, hope to take that next step. A desert can be huge. But if you just focus on the next step. And then the next step after that, you will cross it. And that's all I hope for anybody during this time," she said.
If you or someone you know are experiencing an especially difficult time coping or managing during this stressful time, here are resources provided by the Edgewood Center for Children and Families to help:
- Acute Intensive Services provide support in addition to the 24/7 Crisis Stabilization Unit: Acute Intensive Services - Edgewood Center for Children and Families
- Kinship Services Network provides resources to grandparents who are raising children whose parents are not able to do so: Kinship Support - Edgewood Center for Children and Families
WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation,' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic